Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 5,174 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $23,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,264 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 66,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 131,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 92,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

