Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $13.60 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $13,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,237,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after buying an additional 448,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 223,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,426.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 918,032 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 927,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after buying an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after buying an additional 151,025 shares in the last quarter.

XLG stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

