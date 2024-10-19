Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $18.45 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

