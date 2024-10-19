Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 930 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.