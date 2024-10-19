Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,503 shares of company stock worth $3,511,505 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $125.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.52, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.