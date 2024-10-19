Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,509,601,000 after buying an additional 184,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,302,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $799,595,000 after buying an additional 219,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,538,000 after buying an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after buying an additional 917,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,524,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,917,000 after buying an additional 238,031 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHW opened at $388.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $392.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.88. The firm has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.