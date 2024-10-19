Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $11.18 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $880.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $72.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $57.44 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.38%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

