Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price (down from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.78.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $2,129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,745,870.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock opened at $217.33 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $165.21 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.