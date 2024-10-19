Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.43 and last traded at $47.79. 19,650,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 81,254,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nomura Securities downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.45.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $410,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

