Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

SGY has been the subject of several other reports. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark raised Surge Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Surge Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.93.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

TSE:SGY opened at C$6.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$607.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.87.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$173.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.40 million. Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 14.28%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

