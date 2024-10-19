Susquehanna Trims Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price to $23.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RUN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.58. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,142,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,711.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $464,857.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,271.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,142,446 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,711.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,001 shares of company stock worth $3,220,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,148 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in Sunrun by 20.5% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $11,860,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 709.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 957,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 838,838 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

