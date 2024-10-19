Swipe (SXP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $160.67 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $160.67 million and approximately $10.31 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 620,747,734 coins and its circulating supply is 620,743,535 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

