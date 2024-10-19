Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.90 and traded as high as $41.90. Swiss Life shares last traded at $41.49, with a volume of 1,325 shares trading hands.
Swiss Life Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65.
About Swiss Life
Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Swiss Life
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.