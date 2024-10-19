Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYF. Bank of America upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $57.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 62.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 302,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 115,790 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

