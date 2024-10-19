Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $56.42 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 386,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 92,196 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 84.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $273,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,018,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

