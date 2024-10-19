Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNV. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup set a $59.00 price target on Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.35.

NYSE SNV opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $564.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,284.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 127,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

