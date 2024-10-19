Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $35.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.98. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Williams & Novak LLC boosted its position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,831 shares during the period. Sypris Solutions makes up about 7.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Williams & Novak LLC owned 18.66% of Sypris Solutions worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.