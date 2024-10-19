Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Sysco by 112.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after buying an additional 3,504,740 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,226 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $178,824,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,895 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,180 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $64.28 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.