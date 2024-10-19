T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $115.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.05. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,436,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,207,000 after acquiring an additional 124,686 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,750,000 after acquiring an additional 107,086 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,592,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,810,000 after acquiring an additional 220,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 654,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.