Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $3.23.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.