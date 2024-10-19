Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $172.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $162.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $81.03 and a 12-month high of $167.79.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,534 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,021 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,345,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 239.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 791,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,877,000 after purchasing an additional 557,832 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 71.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,024,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,758,000 after buying an additional 428,276 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 26.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,720,000 after buying an additional 360,675 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after buying an additional 271,444 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.