Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,968 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Target by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,488,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,968,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Target by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,689,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $1,289,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,899. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

