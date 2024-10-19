TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.62 and traded as high as $18.19. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 5,920 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $183.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.53 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.87% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

