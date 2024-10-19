TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective increased by Barclays from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRP. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.50.

Get TC Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TRP

TC Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

TSE:TRP opened at C$66.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.25. TC Energy has a one year low of C$41.86 and a one year high of C$66.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.5490515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In related news, Director Jawad Masud sold 6,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.50, for a total transaction of C$383,603.50. In related news, Director Richard Prior sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$132,000.00. Also, Director Jawad Masud sold 6,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.50, for a total transaction of C$383,603.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,018. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.