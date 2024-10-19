Ted Yednock Sells 5,408 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $40,073.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,814.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ted Yednock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Ted Yednock sold 4,500 shares of Annexon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $31,950.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of Annexon stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $31,020.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of Annexon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $32,725.00.

Annexon Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $691.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 29.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Annexon by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 118,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 68,082 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Annexon by 117.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 385.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 163,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 129,455 shares during the period.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

