Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tenaris from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

TS opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.72.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.38). Tenaris had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 36.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 3.7% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 4.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

