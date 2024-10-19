Terra Classic Price Hits $0.0001 (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $517.80 million and $11.91 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001010 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000542 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,710,451,478,719 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terraclassic.co.uk.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars.

