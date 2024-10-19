Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, Terra has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000542 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $262.94 million and approximately $24.29 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000564 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

