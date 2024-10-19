Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,912 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $26,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $220.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

