Tether (USDT) Tops One Day Volume of $32.51 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $120.09 billion and approximately $32.51 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00250592 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 121,362,937,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,103,979,668 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
