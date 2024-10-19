Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.78. Approximately 119,199 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 36,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Sugar Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.73% of Teucrium Sugar Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

