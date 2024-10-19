Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Raised to $85.00 at Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.19.

TCBI opened at $79.02 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.45.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,812.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,812.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,009.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 69.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 47.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

