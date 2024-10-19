Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.60 and last traded at $31.61. 2,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.
The firm has a market cap of $24.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0944 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
About Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF
The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.
