Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.60 and last traded at $31.61. 2,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $24.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33.

Get Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF alerts:

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0944 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF

About Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF ( NYSEARCA:TXS Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned approximately 1.02% of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.