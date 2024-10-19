Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.4% in the third quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.15.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $198.47 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $180.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.