The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.77 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 112.60 ($1.47). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 113.40 ($1.48), with a volume of 1,522,564 shares.

The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,280.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

The Bankers Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About The Bankers Investment Trust

In related news, insider Hannah Philp purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($14,625.23). In other The Bankers Investment Trust news, insider Hannah Philp bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($14,625.23). Also, insider Richard West bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($71,820.32). 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.