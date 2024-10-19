The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.77 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 112.60 ($1.47). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 113.40 ($1.48), with a volume of 1,522,564 shares.
The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,280.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.
The Bankers Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About The Bankers Investment Trust
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
