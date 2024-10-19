The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Raised by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.52. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

