The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $161.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

