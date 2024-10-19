The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,954 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $323,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 133,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. TD Cowen increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $53.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.72.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,954,176.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,954,176.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,792 shares of company stock worth $24,728,364 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

