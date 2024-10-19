The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Insider Brian J. Lee Sells 2,000 Shares

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $528.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $498.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.05. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $540.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

