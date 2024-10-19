The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Position Raised by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 1,246.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Middleby by 133.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 97.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

Middleby Stock Up 0.1 %

Middleby stock opened at $139.70 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.68.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Middleby had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $991.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

