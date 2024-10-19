The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $200.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Compass Point lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $189.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.83 and a 200-day moving average of $167.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.60%.

In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $231,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,729,288.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,420 shares of company stock worth $4,223,131. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

