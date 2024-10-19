The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 251.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 119.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.1% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $527,962.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 24,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,327.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,383 shares of company stock worth $33,446,453 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $251.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.05. The stock has a market cap of $147.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.14 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progressive from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.