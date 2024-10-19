The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $388.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $232.06 and a 52-week high of $392.57. The firm has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.