Todd Harris Sells 10,035 Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Todd Harris sold 10,035 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $243,950.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,670,986.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 17th, Todd Harris sold 15,394 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $397,934.90.
  • On Monday, September 30th, Todd Harris sold 500 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 25th, Todd Harris sold 600 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $14,406.00.
  • On Monday, September 23rd, Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $243,519.96.
  • On Thursday, September 19th, Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $138,518.38.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 5.2 %

TYRA opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tyra Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

