TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.97 and last traded at $29.98. 402,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 718,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded TORM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. TORM had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TORM plc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.98%. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in TORM by 860.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,176 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 320.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after buying an additional 964,801 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in TORM during the second quarter worth about $9,619,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TORM by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TORM by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,221,000 after buying an additional 85,937 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

