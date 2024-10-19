TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on TPI Composites from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TPI Composites from $3.50 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TPI Composites to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $4.28 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $201.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $309.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in TPI Composites by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TPI Composites by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

