Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Citigroup

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $297.62 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $307.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.93.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

