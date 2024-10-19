Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 279023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Meckler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $562,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,860. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $25,240.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,633 shares in the company, valued at $721,532.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Meckler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $562,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,860. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

