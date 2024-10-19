TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.10. 30,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,085. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $107.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.80.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.