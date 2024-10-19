TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,186 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after buying an additional 98,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,854,000 after buying an additional 39,143 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,031.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,415 shares of company stock valued at $673,387 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MHK traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $161.05. 577,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.76. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $164.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

